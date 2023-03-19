One Person Hurt in Rollover On Highway 10 Near Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the vehicle they were riding in rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Westbound Highway 10 in Langola Township.

Fifty-six-year-old Laurie Bjork of Shakopee was driving the vehicle. She was not hurt in the rollover.

One of the three passengers in the vehicle was hurt. Sixty-three-year-old John Pellinger of Minneapolis was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.