One Person Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash

BIG LAKE -- One person was hurt in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before noon on westbound Highway 10 near Big Lake.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ricke of Andover lost a jack for his motorcycle trailer and it landed in the lanes of traffic causing the chain-reaction crash.

A passenger in another vehicle. 22-year-old Whitney Raygor of Ramsey was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.