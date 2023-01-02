One Person Dead, Another Critically Hurt in Snowmobile Crash
CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another is critically hurt after a snowmobile crash in Isanti County.
The sheriff's office responded to the scene just before 1:00 Sunday morning. The caller reported a single snowmobile had crashed in the 2500 block of Paradise Trail Northwest.
Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a man and a woman involved in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and life-saving measures were started on the woman until she was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride. When exiting the lake, the man hit a tree.
The names of the victims haven't been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
