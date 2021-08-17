Isanti Co. Sheriff: Arrest Made After Missing Woman’s Body Found

ISANTI -- The Isanti County Sherriff's Office says they've made an arrest after a missing woman's body was found.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office and Isanti Police Department arrested 37-year-old Richard Peterson of Isanti for the alleged murder of 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says they have positively identified the body and say the manner of death is a homicide.

The Sheriff says the case remains an active investigation.

On August 10th while executing a search warrant investigators found the body in rural Isanti County.

