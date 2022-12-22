ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)

Top 10 snowiest Decembers according to SCSU:

#1). 25.5" in 1927

#2). 25.4" in 1968

#3). 25.0" in 1969

#4). 23.0" in 2008

#5). 21.8" in 1950

#6). 21.7" in 2022

#7). 21.0" in 2010

#8). 20.4" in 2013

#9). 19.0" in 1936

#10). 18.2" in 2009

We are 15.2 inches above normal so far this month.

St. Cloud averages about 7.8 inches of snow in December.

We've had 26.9 inches of snow total so far this season. We're 12.5 inches above normal so far for the season.

Some other snowfall totals from Wednesday around the area:

MSP - 7.4"

Otsego - 6.3"

Maple Plain - 6"

Clearwater - 5"

Maple Lake - 4.6"