One of the Driest Octobers on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is one of the driest Octobers on record here in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we've had just .31" of rain this month.

This will go into the record books as the seventh driest since records have been kept.

Normally we'd have about 2.55 inches of rain in the month in St. Cloud, so we're 2.24 inches below normal. Last year we had 2.80 inches of rain in October here in St. Cloud.

Top 10 driest Octobers in St. Cloud

#1. .00" - 1894

#2. .07" - 1944

#3. .07" - 1952

#4. .14" - 1978

#5. .19" - 1962

#6. .19" - 1964

#7. .31" - 2022

#8. .32" - 1960

#9. .33" - 1945

#10. .34" - 1938