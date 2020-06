One of 7 People Shot Outside Minneapolis Bar Has Died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- One of seven people shot outside a north Minneapolis bar this past weekend has died of his injuries. Police say the man was in his 20s.

He has not been identified.

Six others were shot during a confrontation that began inside 200 Bar and spilled outside early Sunday.

The other victims include two women in their 20s, one man in his 30s and three men in their 40s. Police initially knew only about six victims. The injured were taken by personal

vehicles to Hennepin County Medical Center and North Memorial Health Hospital.

The man who died Monday was transported by ambulance.