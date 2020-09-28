One Hurt in Crash At St. Cloud Intersection

ST. CLOUD -- A Corcoran resident was hurt in a two vehicle in St. Cloud.

The incident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Cooper Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Camry, driven by 25-year-old Kyle Perkins of Clear Lake, and a Mazda 5, driven by 61-year-old Isabel A Gomez Nava, were both stopped at a red light waiting to turn onto Highway 23.

When the light turned green the two vehicles collided.

Gomez Nava was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.