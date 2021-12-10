Onamia Woman Crashes Vehicle After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

PIERZ -- An Onamia women escaped serious injuries after she fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on 213th Street West of Highway 25, roughly six miles northwest of Pierz.

Authorities say 32-year-old Julia Sam was heading east on 213th Street when she fell asleep behind the wheel, hit the guardrail. Sam's vehicle then went down a hill and came to a rest on the Platte River.

Sam was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries.