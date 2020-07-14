Omar DFL Challenger Raises $3.2M, Leads in Campaign Funds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar's top Democratic challenger is leading her in campaign money after a surge in donations.
Political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux says he raised $3.2 million between April and the end of June, and has $2 million cash left in the bank ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.
Omar took in $471,624 during the same period. Omar's campaign says she has more than $1.1 million left on hand ahead of the primary.
The surge in donations for Melton-Meaux came partly from conservative donors and pro-Israel groups.
Omar, a freshman Minnesota Democrat, has apologized for tweets suggesting that members of Congress support Israel because they are being paid to do so.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app