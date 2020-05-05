Officials: Watch for Floating Bog In Rum River near Onamia

ONAMIA -- Anyone planning a trip down the Rum River from Onamia is asked to take caution due to a floating bog blocking the waterway.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office reported the Soo Line Trestle is completely blocked off by the bog.

The blockage is considered to be very dangerous and has the potential to pull in and trap people and small watercraft like canoes and kayaks.

Authorities say all canoes and kayaks must be put in south of the Old Trestle, not at the Onamia Dam.