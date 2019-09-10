Officials Say Cause of Student’s Death is Drowning

DULUTH (AP) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says the preliminary cause of death for a University of Minnesota Duluth student is drowning.

The body of 21-year-old Jacob Lavoie was pulled from the Duluth harbor near Canal Park last Friday after he went missing. Lavoie was seen at a sports bar near the park early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Grandma's Sports Garden, Tony Bronson, says safety is a priority at the bar and restaurant. Bronson says at the end of busy night when people are leaving, staff are checking for those who may be struggling and try to pair them up with a friend and make sure they get a safe ride home.

Toxicology results from Lavoie's autopsy are pending.