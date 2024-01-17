Officials Cancel Ice Fishing Derby in Central MN

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A local ice fishing tournament has been canceled due to poor ice conditions.

The 49th Annual Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby was to be held on February 3rd, but officials determined the ice wasn't suitable for the contest.

Derby officials say they still plan to give away the Ice Castle fish house through a $10 raffle to be drawn at Madigan's during the St. Patty's Day Celebration on March 11th.

Photo courtesy of Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Photo courtesy of Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby loading...

The 50th annual Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby will be on February 8th, 2025.

