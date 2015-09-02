Officer’s 535 Stops in 2 Months Outpaces Rest of Department

LINO LAKES (AP) - An officer in Anoka County has made more traffic stops than the rest of his 25-officer department combined during a period of nearly two months.

The 535 stops made by Lino Lakes police officer Adam Halverson from July 1 to Aug. 27 was two more than the rest of the department. Halverson, the city's dedicated DWI enforcement officer, makes roughly 10 to 30 stops in one 12-hour shift.

Halverson says drivers seeing him on patrol reduces crime and makes roads safer. He gave out 261 citations July 1 through Aug. 27, and arrested 22 people suspected of drunken driving.

Anoka County ranks second for alcohol-related traffic deaths and serious injuries in Minnesota. Lino Lakes is among police departments to receive federal funds for an officer dedicated to DWI enforcement.