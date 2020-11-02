October Snow Records Fall in St. Cloud, Around the State

UNDATED -- It's all pretty much gone now but the snow that fell last month broke many records around the state.

The Minnesota State Climatology Office says here in St. Cloud we officially had 7.8 inches of snow in October, breaking the old record of 6.4 inches that fell in October of 2002.

The Twin Cities also broke its record with 9.3 inches of snow last month, breaking the old record of 8.2 inches in 1991.

Records also fell at over three dozen other stations with at least 30 years of records.

The second half of the month was also very cold. From the 16th through 31st it was the second coldest for that period here in St. Cloud as well as in Duluth and the Twin Cities. That stretch was the coldest for that period for Rochester and International Falls.