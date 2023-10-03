October in Central Minnesota, Are These the 5 Best Things To Do?

This month is the one I was looking forward to most when I moved back here to my home state of Minnesota four months ago. I love everything about it. The chill in the air, the perfect hoodie weather, the fall colors and the fact you can do things outside without sweating to death.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

In my opinion, these are the Top 5 things to do in Central Minnesota in October. But you be the judge. Did I miss something? I'll list them in no particular order.

Fall Colors: The colors are just starting to turn. The scenery is incredible. You can wear sweats and a hoodie and walk a good distance without feeling like you've got heat stroke. Pumpkin Patches/ Corn Mazes: These are fun for all ages! There are so many different ones to choose from. Check out a great list of the Top 10 to visit HERE. Or this Pumpkin Patch Voted #1 in Minnesota. Sports: Ok so the Vikings aren't exactly on fire. But it's still so fun to go join other fans at one of our many Sports Bars we have in Central Minnesota. Plus there's so much more like Minnesota Wild and the Timberwolves. Or the many local teams you can support that are affordable if you want to bring the whole family. Coffee Shops: We have a LOT of great ones in Central Minnesota. And sipping a hot cup of coffee while looking out the window at fall colors, there's nothing better. You can try one of these 5 Vibey Coffee Shops In St. Cloud if you're not sure where to go. Or the couple new ones that just opened HERE and HERE. Breweries: What is the difference between the summer months and October you ask? Here's what it is for me. Most of our breweries have outdoor areas. There are usually things like Live Music, Food Trucks or games like Cornhole (or Bags). Maybe it's the knowing that the outdoor season is winding down. Or maybe sipping an incredible craft beer, with a little chill in the air just feels cozy. Whatever it is, it works. Here's a good starter list of some of Minnesota's Breweries.

Photo by: Brooks O'Brian Photo by: Brooks O'Brian loading...

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee