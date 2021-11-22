NWS: Stretch of Mild, Dry Weather Expected to Continue

UNDATED -- Temperatures will vary quite a bit over the week, but heading into early December they will average above normal.

National Weather Service

The pattern remains very dry with almost no chance for measurable snow for the rest of the month.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 2.1 inches of snow. Typically we'd have about 5.3 inches of snow by now. Last year at this time we already had 15.6 inches of snow.

