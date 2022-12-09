NWS: ‘Impactful’ Weather System Expected Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week.

Monday night through Wednesday, a powerful winter storm will impact the region.

A wintry mix of precipitation is likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Uncertainty remains with where the rain/snow line will end up next week, but chances for significant snowfall accumulations are increasing for west central into central Minnesota.

Multiple types of precipitation are possible with liquid precip amounts likely exceeding 1 inch.

Here in St. Cloud, so far in December, we've officially had three inches of snow which is a half inch above normal. For the season so far, we've had 8.2 inches of snow which is 2.2 inches below normal.

Stay tuned for additional updates.