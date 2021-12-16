NWS Confirms At Least 2 Tornadoes in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has been able to confirm at least two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service office based in La Crosse, Wisconsin says there was an EF0 tornado just southeast of Lewison, Minnesota. That tornado was one of eight confirmed by the La Crosse team. They also confirmed five others in northern Iowa and two more in western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service team based out of the Twin Cities has confirmed a second tornado in Hartland, Minnesota. They are still working to determine the strength rating and the path of that tornado.

Up until Wednesday night Minnesota had never had a tornado recorded in the month of December.