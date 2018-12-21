THE CLAIM: "Three Muslim congresswomen just refused" to sign the oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

THE FACTS: The false social media post states that anyone who refuses to take an oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution should be disqualified from serving and claimed that "three Muslim congresswomen" had refused.

There are not three Muslim congresswomen. In the November midterm elections, Rep.-elects Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, became the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Representatives for both Omar and Tlaib called claims that they were refusing to take the oath "categorically false."

The swearing in ceremony for new members of Congress will be Jan. 3.

