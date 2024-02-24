Nostalgia Rules At Collector&#8217;s Mania

Nostalgia Rules At Collector’s Mania

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bargain hunters turned out to find that rare gem on Saturday. The First Annual Collector's Mania at the St. Cloud Eagles Club features vintage collectibles from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Items like like toys, records, action figures, video games, and more could be found at the event which had over 30 vendors with 50+ tables of collectibles. Kids 0-16 can receive a free door prize as well.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

All proceeds are going to the Sauk Rapids Riverside Lions Club. The event is FREE to attend on Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

 

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past

Filed Under: Collector's Mania, St. Cloud Eagles Club, vintage toys
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON