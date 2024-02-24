Nostalgia Rules At Collector’s Mania
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bargain hunters turned out to find that rare gem on Saturday. The First Annual Collector's Mania at the St. Cloud Eagles Club features vintage collectibles from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.
Items like like toys, records, action figures, video games, and more could be found at the event which had over 30 vendors with 50+ tables of collectibles. Kids 0-16 can receive a free door prize as well.
All proceeds are going to the Sauk Rapids Riverside Lions Club. The event is FREE to attend on Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.
