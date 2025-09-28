ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big winner in the Minnesota State Lottery's North 5 game on Saturday night.

A winning ticket worth $156,653 was sold at the Silver Bay Municipal Liquor Store in Silver Bay.

The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for the next drawing.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one (1) year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.