Norma Jean Albertson, 89, Little Falls

August 22, 1935 - September 16, 2024

Norma Jean Albertson, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, September 16 at Lakewood Care Center in Staples. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11:30 A.M at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 22 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans north of Little Falls.

Norma Jean Rasinski was born on August 22, 1935 in Little Falls to the late Casimer Lawrence and Leora Ellen (Forcier) Rasinski. As a young girl she learned the value of hard work and dedication. Norma left school early in life to help with the younger children at home. She went back to school later in life and received her GED. She married the love of her life, Joseph Albertson on November 18, 1960 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The couple were blessed with five children, Richard, Mark, Julie, Carla and Diane. Norma was a homemaker all of her adult life. The couple made their home on a farm near Swanville. The couple moved into Little Falls in 2014. She was a true "Pioneer Woman" and could do it all on the farm from gardening, canning, making wood, raising chickens, cows, pigs and taking care of her children. She worked well into her seventies at Sea View Farms sorting potatoes on the conveyor belt. She will be remembered for her strong will and determination. Norma loved her Lord Jesus and her Catholic Faith! In later years, like most people, Norma was full of joy when seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She lit up, giving smiles, hugs and always waving goodbye as we pulled out of their driveway. We will Truly miss her.

Left to cherish her memory are her; children, Richard (Brenda) of Big Lake, Mark (Joyce) of Pequot Lakes, Julie Albertson of Sauk Rapids, Carla (Kevin) Kroll of St. Stephen and Diane (Todd) Pelzer of Little Falls; grandchildren, Richard Jr., Paul and Robert Albertson, Dustin, Megan and Benjamin Albertson, Tyler Kroll, Cody Pelzer and great-grandchildren, Lily, Mason, Landon, Triston, Damian Albertson and Naomi Kroll and a sister, Phyllis Nutter of Watkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Casimer Lawrence and Leora Ellen (Forcier) Rasinski; and her husband, Joseph Albertson on April 10, 2024; siblings, Frederick “Fritz” Rasinski, Mary Rademacher, Merrill "Mike" Rasinski, Gerald "Jerry" Rasinski, Casimer “Cash” Rasinski and Phillip Rasinski.

