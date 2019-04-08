Noor Jury Seated, 6 People of Color On Panel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A jury has been seated to hear the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman minutes after she had called 911 to report a possible crime.

Six of the 16 people selected to hear Mohamed Noor's trial are people of color.

Noor is a Somali American. He's charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was a dual Australian-U.S. citizen who was shot when she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home.

The jury includes 12 men and four women.

Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday to give the judge in the case time to consider and rule on several pending motions.