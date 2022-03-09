Nominations Open for Sauk Rapids’ Next Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Now is the time to nominate someone for Sauk Rapids' Citizen of the Year.

Any local citizen who has provided outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community is eligible to be nominated. Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activities.

Nomination brochures and be picked up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or on the city's website.

Nominations need to be returned to the Government Center by Monday, April 4th.

The 2022 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award will be presented on Monday, April 25th.