No, Your Dog Doesn’t Need A Leash [OPINION]

Yes, Sartell has a leash law when it comes to walking dogs. You don't need to worry though, your dog is different and cool and smart and the rules don't apply to you.

Sure, if I want to take my dog for a walk I am supposed to leash my dog and even-gasp-clean up after him when he poops. Not you, though, your dog's poop decomposes faster than mine so you can just leave it right there on the lawn.

Some dogs might run off or approach someone that doesn't want to be approached if they are walked without a leash. Not your dog. You can predict its every movement because, once again, your dog is awesome and brilliant so the rules don't apply to it.

In fact, you can walk multiple dogs at once without a leash because, again, there are rules but they aren't meant for you. They are only meant for the stupid dogs, right?

This is 2022, where we just pick and choose which rules and laws we feel like following. Turn signals? Nah. Odd/even sprinkler rules? Not for me! Just go out there and live your best life, don't take a single second to change your behavior just because you belong to a society.

Sure, you could take your dog to the dog park or buy property in the country to let your dog run wild, but what is the fun in that?

