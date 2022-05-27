No Wake Zones Still In Effect Despite Water Levels Dropping

ST. CLOUD -- Despite water levels dropping, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are reminding boaters of the No Wake restrictions still in effect.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says the current emergency No Wake for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect.

Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Caroline Lake, Lake Maria and Lake Lousia are still in a No Wake zone within 300 feet of shore.

Soyka says Koronis, Rice, Browns and Two Rivers have also moved to the requested No Wake restriction.

You're asked to be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by the high water levels.