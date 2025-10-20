UNDATED (WJON News) -- Millions of people across the country gathered at No Kings Rallies on Saturday.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says the events were significant and historic.

I think anytime you get 100,000 people to show up for a rally in Minneapolis, that should signal that there are a lot of unhappy people. If you look at modern history, those are significant rallies. If you look at the Tea Party movement, those never reached that level.

Olson says some questions that remain are, "Can they keep that momentum moving forward?" "Where was this energy last fall during the election?", and "can they keep the energy going into the next election?".

Many Republicans, including Congressman Tom Emmer, called the rallies "Hate America" rallies. Olson says the protesters were not radicals.

I will tell you, through my own social feeds, these people are not radical leftists. Just like everybody who is at a Trump rally is not a radical right person. The country just continues to find its way into the two-sided world.

Olson says history would tell us we're due for some sort of unifying moment to bring the country together again.

An estimated 100 thousand people attended the "No Kings" protest and march on Saturday in downtown Minneapolis. U-S Senator Tina Smith told the crowd that Trump's campaign to "strip away our liberties... is happening now."

("And we have seen this president send the military to our cities and we have seen masked agents go into buildings and drag people out of those buildings in the middle night half naked tied with zip ties.")

Smith said the power comes from the people.