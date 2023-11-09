Nighttime ‘Swiftie Skate’ Coming To St. Cloud’s Lake George!

Sharpen your blades and get your skates ready for a FREE 'Swiftie Skate' at St. Cloud's Lake George. The event is set to be held on Saturday, January 13th from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m..

It feels like a perfect night… to dress up as Swifties and sing along to the iconic hits of the Eras Tour! Join us for an evening filled with friendship bracelets, hot chocolate, and popcorn (while supplies last), and sing your heart out to your favorite Taylor Swift songs as you ice skate under the lights! No registration is required. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own ice skates; free skates are available for use (first come, first served); we cannot guarantee all sizes available.

Hot on the heels of Skatin' Place's summer Swiftie Skate event, this one will be held outdoors, on the ice. Featuring music from the 'Eras' tour, skaters can even vote for the songs they want to hear as 'surprise songs' during the free event.

