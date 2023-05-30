Nights Inn for Sale in East St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The longtime owners of the Nights Inn along Highway 10 in East St. Cloud are ready to call it a career and are looking to sell their business.

Greg and Jan Bednark bought the business back in 1992 and have been running it for the past 31 years.

Night's Inn, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Night Inn, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

It dates back to 1958 and they say they believe it is the oldest hotel or motel in the city. However, you wouldn't know it by looking inside their rooms, they've all been completely renovated. Each has its own theme from outdoors, to western, to a Minnesota Vikings room (they say that one is the most popular).

Night's Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Night's Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Many of the Nashville country music artists that have played at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks have stayed at the motel over the years. And there are even two rooms dedicated to them complete with autographed pictures from the guests.

Night's Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Night's Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

A couple of the rooms are suites with separate living and bedroom spaces.

They have 26 rooms in total.

Night's Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Greg Bednark says he's had plenty of offers over the years to buy part of the vacant property in front of the motel, but he says he'd prefer to sell the whole thing to one buyer.

Get our free mobile app

The For Sale signs went up outside the lot this week offering to sell or lease it.

In total, it is nearly five acres with 916 feet along the frontage road.

READ RELATED ARTICLES