Nights Inn for Sale in East St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The longtime owners of the Nights Inn along Highway 10 in East St. Cloud are ready to call it a career and are looking to sell their business.

Greg and Jan Bednark bought the business back in 1992 and have been running it for the past 31 years.

Night Inn, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
It dates back to 1958 and they say they believe it is the oldest hotel or motel in the city.  However, you wouldn't know it by looking inside their rooms, they've all been completely renovated.  Each has its own theme from outdoors, to western, to a Minnesota Vikings room (they say that one is the most popular).

Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Many of the Nashville country music artists that have played at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks have stayed at the motel over the years.  And there are even two rooms dedicated to them complete with autographed pictures from the guests.

Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
A couple of the rooms are suites with separate living and bedroom spaces.

They have 26 rooms in total.

Nights Inn, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Greg Bednark says he's had plenty of offers over the years to buy part of the vacant property in front of the motel, but he says he'd prefer to sell the whole thing to one buyer.

The For Sale signs went up outside the lot this week offering to sell or lease it.

In total, it is nearly five acres with 916 feet along the frontage road.

