New Tool Alerts You When You Are Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has launched a new tool to help you find out when, where, and how to get your COVID-19 shot.

Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet is encouraged to sign-up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, regardless of your current vaccine eligibility status. You can sign-up online or over the phone 833-431-2053.

You will have to provide basic information such as contact information, demographic data, medical history, and employment to determine your eligibility based on state guidelines.

When you become eligible to get the shot the Vaccine Connector will alert you, connect you to resources to schedule an appointment, and let you know where to go in your area.

Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, school staff, child care workers, and people over 65 years old.

Get our free mobile app