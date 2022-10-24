New Study Room For Parents At SCSU

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Parents working on a new degree have another option at St. Cloud State University.

The Student Parent Study Room is now open at the SCSU Library.

Parents that need to catch up on classwork or meet a small group can reserve the study room through the library.

The study room is wired for a laptop computer complete with printers and a dry-erase board, and the little ones will find toys, games, books, and even a portable crib.

Interested parents can stop by the open house on November 1st from 2:00 until 3:30 pm in room M-C 130-H in the Library.