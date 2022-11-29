New State Grants To Help Older Adults Continue to Live At Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue to live in their own homes.

The Live Well At Home grants aim to provide additional funding for services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens.

Fifty-seven organizations will receive a portion of the more than $7-million available from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead says most people want to live at home as long as possible.

Supporting older Minnesotans to stay in their homes can lead to better health and quality of life. It can also ease pressure on residential care facilities that are struggling to find enough staff.

Grant recipients in central Minnesota include:

Aging Services, St. Cloud, $198,000. Community Health Workers will serve as front-line liaisons between health care, social services and community members, with a focus on family caregivers and rural members of Latino and East African communities.

Assumption Community Faith Services, Cold Spring, $108,000. The program will increase accessibility and support to older adults in Stearns County and the St. Cloud area. The Tri-Community Living at Home Block Nurse Program will strengthen services and supports.

Paynesville Area Living at Home Block Nurse Program, Paynesville, $55,000. Services including accessible transportation, homemaking assistance and caregiver support will continue, supporting older residents of Belgrade, Brooten and the Paynesville area.

CARE – Community Action Respecting Elders, Foley, $60,000. Services will help Benton County residents better live in their community, reduce long-term care placement and decrease reliance on state programs. Objectives include reducing social isolation; continuing transportation, repair and homemaking chore services; and identifying volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity, Douglas County and Alexandria, $111,000. The Aging in Place program for low-income older homeowners will expand. The goal is to help people remain in their homes through low-cost, high-impact home modifications to reduce the risk of falling and improve safety.