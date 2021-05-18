New St. Cloud-Based Hard Tea Available this Week

ST. CLOUD -- Just in time for summer, a new St. Cloud-brewed hard tea is hitting the store shelves.

NICE'D Hard Tea with lemon has five percent alcohol. It is gluten-free and at 146 calories it is one of the lowest-calorie hard teas on the market.

It is described as a hard sweet tea made with real tea, real sugar, and natural lemon flavor.

You should be able to find it on the liquor store shelves this week.

The goal is to make this hard tea a national brand.

