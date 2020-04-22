New Sartell Middle School Construction Nearing Completion

SARTELL -- Construction is nearing an end at the future Sartell Middle School.

Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the bulk of the construction should wrap up by early next month.

In two weeks, we think that building for the most part will be completed. Also regardless if we continue distance learning, we are able to move things into that building which gets us ahead of the curve.

Crews have spent this school year renovating the former high school to fit the needs of the district's 6th-8th graders.

Some key focal points in the construction were adding a new secure front entry, building a media center, and configuring multiple areas to better fit the needs of younger students.

Schwiebert says as it stands now, they expect to start moving some classroom equipment from their current middle school into the building by June.