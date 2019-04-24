New Round of State Grants to Help At-Risk Families in Central MN

UNDATED -- At-risk families in Sherburne, Benton and Wright counties will get some extra help overcoming challenges thanks to a new round of state grants to support family home visits by health professionals.

Dawn Reckinger is the Family Home Visiting Manager for the Minnesota Department of Health. She says decades of research behind home visits have proven their effectiveness. Reckinger says some of those findings include improved health for the child, fewer injuries and increased school-readiness.

The home visits target families dealing with mental illness, substance abuse, domestic abuse, and first-time moms.

The grants will go to support parents and pregnant women until the child is three-years-old.

The three counties will share over $3.3-million in grants from May 2019 until December 2022.