New Pilot Program for MN Substitute Teachers Unveiled
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - In order to help ease a historic shortage of substitute teachers, the Minnesota Legislature has launched a pilot program for substitute teacher licenses.
Under the pilot program, you can apply for a short-call substitute teacher license if:
- you hold an associate’s degree in any field,
- you are a paraprofessional with a high school diploma that has been working in that school district for a minimum of one year.
Under the pilot program, a school district must agree to hire the new substitute teacher before the application is considered, and the district must complete a background check and substitute teacher training.
Applications will be accepted starting August 1st and will be valid until June 30th, 2025.
For more details, find the application procedures here. More details on the pilot program will be available closer to August 1st.
