New Owners at Becker Tobacco Shop Approved

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Tobacco, Incorporated, is one step closer to taking ownership of the current tobacco store on Bank Street in Becker.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board approved both a tobacco and cannabinoid license for the new owners.

Police Chief Brent Baloun completed the background check for the new owners and officials say the company is in good standing with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Due to the timing of the license application, the new license will be valid through 2024.

No date has been announced for the ownership change at the existing Becker Tobacco Shop on the 1400 block of Bank Street.

