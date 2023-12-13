New Minnesota Flag Narrowed Down to Three Finalists

Flag Finalists

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State Emblems and Redesign Commission has narrowed the choices of a new Minnesota flag down to three.

The commission met in St. Paul on Tuesday and eliminated three of the finalists.

Design F-944 is Navy blue with a yellow star and blue and white waves, F-1953 has a white star with blue, white and green stripes, and design F-2100 is half blue and half green with a white star.

Minnesota Flag Committee
The commission is meeting again on Friday and could make their final selection then. Still, they ultimately have until December 31st to pick, with the chosen design formally introduced in May pending legislative approval.

State Emblems Redesign Commission
It was also announced on Tuesday that the final selection for the new Minnesota state seal would be modified so that the loon in the seal would have a red eye, and that the state motto "L'Etoile du Nord" would be replaced by the Lakota phrase "Mni Sota Makoce," which means ""Land Where the Waters Reflect the Clouds," from which Minnesota gets its name.

