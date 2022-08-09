New Mini Golf Tournament for Charity in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new mini golf tournament is coming to Sauk Rapids later this month.

The inaugural Challenge Cup Tournament is Friday, August 26th at Summerland Family Fun Park.

The tournament is 18 holes and the cost to enter is $150 per foursome.

The tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a lunch starting at noon.

The winner will receive a traveling trophy.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation in addition to helping provide scholarships for students looking to advance their education in the automotive industry at an area technical or community college.