New Medical Health Spa Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- What started as an idea earlier this year, has now blossomed into a business.

Elite Vitality is a new medical spa which opened in Sartell last month. Owners Hanni Lyon, Sara Montreuil, Tayler Reller and Torri Reller have always had a passion for helping others.

Montreuil says after each of them were becoming burnt out in their current healthcare profession, they decided to team up and provide other ways to better a person's health.

We never really thought we would all be partnering the way that we are. Torri and Tayler had a successful injectable business for about two years, and when Hanni and I started talking with them about our idea that's when we came up with the plan of creating a one stop shop.

Tayler Reller says they wanted to create a space for woman that offered a wide variety of health and beauty services.

We do some dermal fillers, botox and skin pen services. Then our partners Sara and Hanni, they do IV wellness such as injections and infusions. We also have laser hair removal and laser skin resurfacing.

Reller says they are also planning to add a few new services that will be unique to central Minnesota.

Torri Reller says they are holding a grand opening Saturday to education the community on the services and products they offer.

We're going to have some of our reps here to explain the services they provide. We will be here as owners to assist and education people on what we offer. There will also be refreshments and some informative sessions.

The grand opening is Saturday (June 4th) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will include swag bags, product specials, refreshments and a chance for you to ask questions and learn more about their services.

Services are currently done by appointment only and can be scheduled online or with their mobile app.

The owners say they also have a few more rooms for rent for any other like-minded individuals who have the same goals in creating a healing environment.

Elite Vitality is located at 2395 Troop Drive Suite 103 in the Pine Cone Square Building.