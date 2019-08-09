New Library Breaking Ground in Kimball

KIMBALL -- A groundbreaking ceremony is being held this weekend for a new library in central Minnesota.

Following the Kimball Days Parade, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the future site of the Kimball Public Library at 51 Spruce Avenue.

The city of Kimball has had a Great River Regional Library branch for the last 50 years, but two years ago they applied for a state library construction grant to build a new 4,200 square foot location for the library to move into.

Last year the city bought land in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown, and in December they were awarded nearly $440,000 from the Minnesota Department of Education.

The groundbreaking will run from 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the community. Members of the Kimball FFA will also be serving ice cream.