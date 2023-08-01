New Laws Taking Effect on August 1st in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recreational marijuana is now legal in Minnesota as the new state law takes effect Tuesday, following a political battle that spanned decades.

People moving to Minnesota with a valid driver's license from another state are no longer required to pass the written test to obtain a Minnesota license.

On a related note, the legislature passed and the governor signed a highly controversial bill earlier this year allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license in Minnesota.

Background checks are now required in Minnesota on all private transfers of pistols and semi-automatic military-style assault weapons.

Schools must now give parents notice of upcoming active shooter drills and students are not required to participate.

Get our free mobile app

Under a new law championed by Amazon workers, companies must give warehouse distribution center workers a written description of each quota they must meet, how it will be measured, and what action the employer could take if a quota is not met.

There's a new law that backers say will encourage the placement of Indigenous foster children into Indigenous homes to help preserve cultural ties.

And the state Human Rights Act now prohibits discrimination based on “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hairstyles.

READ RELATED ARTICLES