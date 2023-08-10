New Grants Announced For Value-Added Agriculture

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Small businesses in Minnesota now have two new ways to get extra financing to start or expand their agribusiness.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture opened the application window for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation value-added grant and the Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk processing grant.

Intended to increase sales of Minnesota’s agricultural products, individuals and businesses can apply for their share of up to $3 million between the two programs.

Other details:

The maximum award is $150,000, and the minimum award is $1,000.

Grantees are responsible for at least 50% of the total cost for the first $50,000 and 75% of the total cost for every dollar after as a cash match.

Applicants must:

Intend to or be engaged in the processing of Minnesota agricultural products; or intend to or be engaged with livestock slaughter or processing, including meat, poultry, egg, and/or milk.

Be an individual, business, agricultural cooperative, nonprofit, educational institution, local unit of government, or tribal government.

Currently reside in Minnesota and be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

Grant applications are due by October 12th. Find more details by clicking here.

