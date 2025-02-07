New Fraud Protection Investigation Unit in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz announced today the formation of a centralized state fraud investigations unit.

This will be part of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Being included in the BCA will give the new unit greater enforcement authority.

The governor’s plan is to add nine staff members to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud unit, give agencies expanded authority to stop payments to people suspected of committing fraud and use artificial intelligence to detect fraud.

When he announced his new budget, the governor said stopping fraud was one of his priorities.