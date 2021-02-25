New Fishing License Needed March 1st [PODCAST]

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. Fishing licenses expire Monday at midnight and every angler needs to get a new license on March 1st. Glen says new this year each person must provide their own information when purchasing a license. This means a spouse can still buy a license for the other one not present but that person still needs to return to provide information to get the license. Glen says this is just another hoop to jump through. Listen to our conversation below.

In addition to fishing licenses expiring at midnight Monday so does the policy on removing fish houses on the southern 2/3 of the state which includes the St. Cloud area. Glen says people can still fish with portable fish houses but they must be removed when the person leaves the lake. Glen says late season ice fishing can be some of the best ice fishing of the season. He says March is typically a great month to get on the lake. He says his last time ice fishing last season with March 27. Glen says despite the warmer weather the ice depth is still good.

Learn more about what's happening with fishing, hunting and more by going to OutdoorNews.com. Glen joins me on WJON weekly at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.

