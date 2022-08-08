New Date Set for St. Cloud’s Movie Under the Stars

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Park and Rec has a new date for its Movie Under the Stars.

The event was postponed on Saturday night due to wet conditions.

The new date is on Friday, August 26th at Whitney Sports Complex Field C-3. Lawn games and giveaways start at 7:30 p.m.

The movie "The Rookie" will start at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free.