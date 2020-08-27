New COVID Cases Spike in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a jump in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says 1,158 new cases have been confirmed with 46 of them in Stearns County, 21 in Sherburne County, and 16 in Benton County.

The MDH says, "The COVID-19 data posted today show 1,158 reported new cases and 21,144 reported test results. These higher counts are partially due to a backlog of data belatedly reported by a Minnesota provider and lab, Valley Medical, which has had an inconsistent record of reporting results to the state despite the requirements of the communicable disease reporting rule."

The state also has 13 more deaths from coronavirus related complications bringing the death toll to 1,806.

While the number of new cases spiked the most severe cases remains stable with 305 people in the hospital today, which is up one from the day before, and 139 of them are in the ICU, which is up five from the previous day.