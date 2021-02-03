New Coronavirus Cases in Tri-County Area Remain Low

ST. CLOUD -- New confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain very low in the tri-county area with all three counties in the single digits. Stearns County has nine new cases and both Benton and Sherburne county have eight new cases. Statewide there were 669 new cases Tuesday.

As for deaths, Stearns county has one additional death, a person in their upper 90s. Statewide the number of additional deaths is 24, bringing the total since the pandemic began up to 6,234.

No additional people were admitted to the ICU in Minnesota Tuesday, and three new people were admitted to the hospital.

There are just over 14,000 active cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota right now.

