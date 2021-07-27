New Center For Pain Management Clinic To Enhance Patient Care

SARTELL -- The brand new Center for Pain Management clinic is ready to serve the community.

The new 13,000 square-foot facility was built along Pinecone Road near Sta-Fit in Sartell.

Dr. Sam Elghor is the senior physician in the group. He says this building has been a dream in the making and he's excited to turn the dream into a reality.

We built it to the best of our knowledge with room to grow. We are hoping this facility will serve the community for decades. Our patients and staff deserve the best and I think we will offer them the best here.

Elghor says the building provides more space for patients and staff, several exam rooms, updated technology to better serve the community.

The Center for Pain Managements specializes in all kinds of acute and chronic pain to help improve a patients overall quality of life.

Dr. Jeffrey Anderson says when they were designing the building, they not only wanted to be a clinic, but wanted to add a surgery center as well.

So once we are certified by the state, we will be able to offer more extensive procedures and surgeries here. Things that many times you would have to go to the hospital for can be done in a center such as this.

Anderson says they moved into the new building in May and the facility has met all their needs and expectations.

The clinic has been in Sartell since 2006 and also has branches in Alexandria, Baxter and Bemidji.

Center For Pain Management